Britain’s failed energy suppliers lost hundreds of millions of pounds of customers’ money that must be paid back through power and gas bills just as consumers face the biggest squeeze on incomes in three decades.

The cost of clearing up the 25 companies that went bust in the past six months includes restoring about 200 million pounds ($270 million) of missing credit balances that customers had built up at the failed firms, Jonathan Brearley, chief executive officer of regulator Ofgem, told a panel of lawmakers.

The regulator is still working through the figures but sees a need to ringfence customer credit balances in future, Brearley said. There was a proposal to ask suppliers to return credit balances to customers every year but the energy crisis hit before details could be worked out, he said.

Energy costs for 22 million customers are already set to go up by 54% in April after Ofgem lifted its cap on bills last week because of rocketing wholesale power and gas prices. Combined with a hike in interest rates, higher tariffs mean 5 million households will be pushed into “energy poverty,” a situation where they can’t afford consistent heat and electricity.

“Financial regulation needs to be tougher,” Brearley said. “We accept that had we done that earlier this would have been better for customers.”

Customers who pay their bills in installments can build up a surplus when they have paid more than they’ve used. Suppliers are supposed to give this back when a customer asks for it or switches to another company. Last year Ofgem estimated companies held 1.4 billion pounds of customer credit.

Members of the panel expressed concern that some companies are using customer cash as working capital.

Some of Britain’s biggest suppliers such as Ovo Energy Ltd. don’t currently ringfence customer credit balances, founder Stephen Fitzpatrick told the same panel. However, more money is owed to the company by its customers than it owes, he said.

“There has been an opportunity to effectively gamble with other people’s money and in some cases, consumers’ money,” Fitzpatrick said. “Where there has been inappropriate behavior, I think it’s absolutely right that there should be a redress.”

Ofgem plans to bring forward new proposals next month that will ensure that customer credit is protected even when a company becomes insolvent, Brearley said.

The regulator currently doesn’t have any powers to seek recompense when the executives of failed companies have paid themselves and not protected their customers, he said.

“I think we should,” he said.

