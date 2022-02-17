(Bloomberg) --

Centrica Plc said failed U.K. energy suppliers lost 500 million pounds ($681 million) of customers’ money that has to be paid back through power and gas bills, much more than recently estimated by the regulator.

Customer balances aren’t required to be kept separate from suppliers’ day-to-day working capital under current rules. A “large number” of companies use that credit to fund “unsustainable commercial models” and have subsequently collapsed, according to the head of Centrica, which trades as British Gas.

Regulator Ofgem earlier this month pegged the lost cash at $270 million, though added at the time that it was still working through the figures.

Some 25 household suppliers have gone bust since August amid an energy crisis and customers have to foot the cost of those failures, including the lost consumer money. Bills are set to jump 54% from April, just as people face the biggest squeeze on incomes in decades. Despite a 9-billion pound package from the chancellor, higher tariffs mean 5 million homes will be pushed into “energy poverty,” a situation where they can’t afford consistent heat and electricity.

Customers would be “appalled” to think their money was being used to utilities’ day-to-day business activities, Centrica Chief Executive Officer Chris O’Shea said.

“When customers pay up front for their energy, they are trusting their energy supplier to look after their money,” he said in a statement. “Had a robust regulatory framework been in place before the current crisis, many of the energy company failures we have seen in recent months could have been avoided.”

Customers who pay their bills in installments can build up a surplus when they pay for more energy than they’ve used. Suppliers are supposed to give this back when a customer asks for it or switches to another company. Last year, Ofgem estimated companies held 1.4 billion pounds of customer credit.

Ofgem said there was a proposal to ask suppliers to return balances to customers every year, but the energy crisis hit before details could be worked out.

Centrica has called on Ofgem to draw up rules to ensure that customer balances are protected. The supplier says it has 249 million pounds of customer money protected.

