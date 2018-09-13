(Bloomberg Opinion) -- My morning train reads:

We’re Living In What May Be the Most Boring Bull Market Ever: In an age of index funds and private companies, even a boom can feel blah (Bloomberg)

The Epicenter of the Housing Bust Is Booming Again. (That’s a Warning Sign.) (New York Times)

Is “value” dead? Or have we just been measuring it in the wrong way? (Wall Street Journal)

Nothing Into Something (Of Dollars And Data)

Cannabis Comes to Your Coffee and Candy — But Is It Legal? (Wall Street Journal); see also Seven reasons Big Tobacco is likely to make a move on the marijuana industry (MarketWatch)

The Misleading Lessons of History (Flirting With Models)

Jerry Brown Is the Face of America’s Climate-Change Resistance (Bloomberg)

The long-running CBS show is over for its longtime leading man (CNN Money)

Three Hours Up Close With Alex Jones of Infowars (New York Times)

“The NFL is like a drug lord and football is like crack,” says “Big Game” author Mark Leibovich (Recode)

What are you reading?

These May Be the World’s 10 Riskiest Housing Markets

Source: Bloomberg

