AstraZeneca Plc: The pharma giant boosted its sales outlook after it expects to make more money from its coronavirus drugs than previously anticipated and on the basis of a stronger performance from the rest of the group.

The company also named Michel Demare as its Chair-designate, succeeding Leif Johansson who will retire in April 2023

NatWest Plc: The British bank beat expectations in the second quarter and announced a special dividend as it saw steady customer activity through mounting economic headwinds.

The bank released limited provisions for souring loans, surprising analysts who had expected it to set aside more

Standard Chartered Plc: The emerging market-focused bank’s traders provided a boost to the company’s earnings, despite fears that a slowing global economy could squeeze its lending business.

The lender announced a $500 million share buyback and plans to return more than $5 billion to shareholders over the next three years

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA: British Airways’ owner expects to fly fewer passengers than it previously guided in the second half of the year mainly due to travel disruption at Heathrow Airport.

The company beat analyst estimates for profit in the second half of the year and said travellers are still booking flights in spite of “historic challenges” in the airline industry

Elsewhere: Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc, expects disruptions to its supply chain to ease in the second half of the year, which should help it sell more cars in the period than a year before

Online property website Rightmove Plc said the property market “cooled slightly from the frenetic pace of 2021,” although it is still healthy and ahead of pre-pandemic levels

The UK competition and markets authority will investigate ASOS Plc, Boohoo Group Plc, and George by Asda Group Ltd. over their “eco-friendly” product lines, and whether they mislead consumers

Chemicals maker Croda International Plc expects lower sales in its lipid systems division as demand for the coronavirus vaccine diminishes

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was given a major boost when Defence Secretary Ben Wallace declared he was backing her for prime minister. Rishi Sunak, her rival, conceded he was the underdog in the race to become the next Tory Party leader and UK prime minister, but vowed to fight for every vote.

Climate change made the unprecedented temperatures experienced in the UK earlier this morning at least 10 times more likely. That's according to a snap analysis by World Weather Attribution, who found greenhouse gas pollution made the heat wave at least 4° Celsius hotter than it would have been.

With a hectic week of earnings over, the City will surely be taking the weekend to recover — and cheer on England’s Lionesses in the final of the UEFA Women's Championship on Sunday.

More earnings are ahead next week, including HSBC Holdings Plc, energy giant BP Plc and retailer Next Plc.

Later in the week all eyes will be on the Bank of England, which on Thursday is expected to continue hiking rates to rein in inflation. Dan Hanson and Bloomberg Economic think that increase will be a 50-basis-point hike in August, after which they’ll return to “more traditional” 25-bp increments.

