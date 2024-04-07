(Bloomberg) -- Butler Industries, a Paris-based investment firm, is joining a consortium with Atos SE’s top shareholder Onepoint to help rescue the troubled technology firm, according to a statement sent by Onepoint on Sunday.

The goal is to make Atos “the European platform for digital, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, and Europe’s leading sovereign cloud operator,” by “protecting and preserving all group assets, enabling the group to return to profitable growth as soon as possible and restructuring Atos’ debt,” according to the statement.

Last week, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal insisted on the need to secure the financial stability of Atos, which is meant to handle cybersecurity at the Paris Olympics this summer. He also said Atos’s cybersecurity business and super calculators — which are key for the French nuclear industry — had to remain under French control.

David Layani, the head of Paris-based Onepoint, told Le Figaro newspaper last month that he was prepared to lead the recapitalization of the whole group with the support of its employees.

The problems at Atos swelled after it failed to raise funds to address €3.65 billion ($3.96 billion) of debt due by the end of 2025. Talks to sell its legacy IT services unit to Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s EPEI ended without a deal, and European planemaker Airbus SE walked away from a deal to buy its big data and cybersecurity business.

The company plans to present the parameters of its refinancing framework to its creditors on Monday.

