(Bloomberg) -- Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay person to run for president, dodged a question from CNN’s Jake Tapper about whether his sexual orientation was a factor in his lag in catching on with black voters, especially in the South.

Buttigieg has done well in fund-raising, collecting $7 million in the second quarter, but he still polls well behind Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders.

On CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday he was asked about the difficulty making inroads with black voters, especially in the South, and whether being gay was a factor.

Buttigieg dodged the question, reverting to talking points about his policy proposals.

“I think most black voters, like most voters in general, want to know what the candidates are actually going to do to improve their lives,” he said on CNN.

A 2017 Pew Research Center poll showed the share of African Americans who favor same sex marriage at 51%, up from 39% in 2015. Support among Americans overall was 62%.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has also struggled with black voters because of what some saw as a mixed performance of his handling of a police shooting of a black man in South Bend earlier this summer.

