(Bloomberg) -- Pete Buttigieg unveiled his plan to beef up U.S. disaster preparedness and response on Tuesday, pledging to create a new insurance program to deal with an increasing number of catastrophic weather events and to establish a disaster commission during his first 100 days if elected president.

“In my eight years as mayor of South Bend, we’ve experienced a 500-year flood and a 1,000-year flood,” the Democratic candidate said in announcing the proposal on medium.com. “They happened within 18 months of each other. Floods like this should occur once in a lifetime, but with climate change, what was once rare has become routine.”

Buttigieg laid out three objectives: improving coordination between the federal and local governments; encouraging communities to fortify infrastructure and make other adaptations aimed at saving money and lives; and improving post-disaster relief efforts.

Under his plan, a Disaster Commission would be established to bring together federal, state, local and tribal officials along with volunteer organizations to streamline preparedness and recovery processes -- all overseen by a senior White House official.

In addition, a Buttigieg administration would set up a National Catastrophic Extreme Weather insurance program aimed at balancing risk with the private sector and reducing the need for emergency federal appropriations. An income-dependent exchange would also be created for families to purchase government-subsidized catastrophic insurance.

COMING UP

The United Food and Commercial Workers union will host forums with Democratic presidential candidates on Sept. 29 and Oct. 13. Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have confirmed they will attend.

To contact the reporter on this story: Elizabeth Wasserman in Washington at ewasserman2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Wendy Benjaminson at wbenjaminson@bloomberg.net, Max Berley, Kathleen Hunter

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.