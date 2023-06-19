You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
6m ago
Buttigieg on Marriage Equality, DeSantis’ 2024 Bid (Video)
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- The US Transportation Secretary says Governor Ron DeSantis seems to be more interested in battling Disney than battling some of the challenges Florida citizens are facing. Pete Buttigieg discusses protecting rights of LGBTQ Americans and responds to whether the US is ready for a gay president in an exclusive interview with Bloomberg on the sidelines of a G-7 meeting in Ise-Shima, Japan.
Politics
