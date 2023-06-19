(Bloomberg) -- The US Transportation Secretary says Governor Ron DeSantis seems to be more interested in battling Disney than battling some of the challenges Florida citizens are facing. Pete Buttigieg discusses protecting rights of LGBTQ Americans and responds to whether the US is ready for a gay president in an exclusive interview with Bloomberg on the sidelines of a G-7 meeting in Ise-Shima, Japan.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.