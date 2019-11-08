(Bloomberg) -- Pete Buttigieg unveiled an economic plan Friday that would pay full public college tuition for families making less than $100,000 and reduced tuition for families earning up to $150,000.

Buttigieg’s $500 billion higher education plan is less ambitious than some of his Democratic rivals’. Elizabeth Warren, for example, would also cancel student debt up to $50,000 for former students. Buttigieg has proposed national service to help students pay off student loans.

All told, Buttigieg’s economic programs would cost at least $2 trillion. He also wants to expand Earned Income Tax Credits and housing subsidies, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and give everyone paid sick leave and free child care.

The plan did not explain how Buttigieg would pay for the new spending.

COMING UP

Joe Biden will take questions from Iowa voters at a town hall hosted by CNN on Monday. Tom Steyer will take part in a similar event on Sunday.

The major Democratic candidates -- including Biden, Warren, Bernie Sanders and Buttigieg -- will appear Nov. 17 at the Nevada Democratic Party’s First in the West dinner, a major event that in 2015 drew thousands to hear from presidential hopefuls.

Ten candidates have qualified for the fifth Democratic debate, on Nov. 20 in Atlanta: Biden, Warren, Sanders, Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard, Cory Booker and Steyer.

