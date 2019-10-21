(Bloomberg) -- Pete Buttigieg’s support in Iowa has swelled and put him within striking distance of front-runners Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, according to a new USA Today/Suffolk University poll released Monday.

The poll, taken Oct. 16-18, found the South Bend mayor with 13% support among 500 Democrats likely to attend the first-in-the-nation caucuses. Buttigieg trails former Vice President Biden at 18% and Massachusetts Senator Warren at 17%.

The results show Buttigieg has surged by 7 percentage points since the a USA Today/Suffolk poll conducted at the end of June, when he only had support from 6% of respondents and Biden led Warren by double digits.

The biggest loser during that time frame has been California Senator Kamala Harris, who vaulted to second place after a strong showing in the first Democratic debate in June but has fallen 13 percentage points and is now in a three-way tie for sixth place.

COMING UP

Corey Booker is scheduled to speak at the National Press Club in Washington at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Julian Castro, Beto O’Rourke and Bernie Sanders are to attend a town hall hosted by the League of United Latin American Citizens on Thursday from 7-9 p.m. local time.

Biden, Booker, Buttigieg, Castro, Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Sanders and Warren are set to attend a forum hosted by the Bipartisan Justice Center in Columbia, S.C., Oct. 25-27.

To contact the reporter on this story: Elizabeth Wasserman in Washington at ewasserman2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Wendy Benjaminson at wbenjaminson@bloomberg.net, Kathleen Hunter

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.