(Bloomberg) -- Peter Buttigieg says he’s not concerned about flattening poll numbers as his campaign focuses on its ground game and courting black voters.

It’s not realistic “to expect we would have continued in blast off mode forever,” the South Bend, Indiana, mayor told MSNBC‘s “Morning Joe” program Thursday. Buttigieg, who has struggled to break into the top tier of presidential hopefuls despite impressive fundraising, said his campaign is “now more of a level phase where we’re building out the ground game.”

The campaign opened 20 offices in 20 days in Iowa and staffed up nearly 100 organizers in the first state to hold a presidential caucuses in February 2020.

Buttigieg, whose campaign raised almost $25 million in the second quarter, has been polling in the single digits although a recent Quinnipiac poll found he would beat President Donald Trump in a head-to-head matchup 49%-40%.

Buttigieg said that black voters are crucial to his chances to become the nominee. “In order to win and in order to deserve to win, of being able to earn the support of black voters, which is especially challenging, I think, when you’re newer on the scene,” he said.

