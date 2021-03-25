(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is prioritizing the Gateway rail tunnel project between New York City and New Jersey with a “sense of urgency” because it has “national significance” to the economy, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told lawmakers on Thursday.

“This is a regional issue, but one of national significance because if there were a failure in one of those tunnels, the entire U.S. economy would feel it,” Buttigieg told members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Buttigieg provided lawmakers with his first update of the project, which was stalled by former President Donald Trump, who in 2018 threatened to shut down the government if a spending bill directed federal funding for the Hudson tunnel. Gateway was ineligible for federal taxpayer money, The Trump administration said, because New York and New Jersey hadn’t pledged enough cash

Buttigieg said the Federal Rail Administration and Federal Transit Administration are working with New Jersey Transit and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, as well as with Amtrak and the Gateway Development Commission on updates to a draft Environmental Impact Statement issued in 2017.

The environmental impact statement is “a big part of what needs to be completed in order to get there,” Buttigieg said. It involves reviewing anything that might have changed since the draft was issued and coordinating with other federal agencies like the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as well as state agencies that might have jurisdiction, he said.

The tunnel would carry Amtrak and New Jersey Transit commuter trains under the Hudson River. Amtrak says it will allow for twice as many trains to run under the river, including those that are part of its Northeast Corridor service that connects Boston, New York and Washington.

Buttigieg said the Biden administration is fully engaged on expediting the Gateway Project, but there’s still much that needs to be done before any ground is broken.

“Concurrent with what’s going on that environmental side, the FTA is working closely with project sponsors as it advances through the capital investment grant process prescribed in law, which is obviously an important part of the picture when it comes to funding,” Buttigieg said.

