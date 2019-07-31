38m ago
Buttigieg Warns Democrats of ‘Socialist’ Label: Campaign Update
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Pete Buttigieg warned his fellow Democrats that Republicans would attack them as “crazy socialists” regardless of the positions they take and, right on cue, President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign leveled just that attack against the candidates who appeared on the Democratic debate stage Tuesday night.
“Same radical Democrats. Same big government socialist message. Same winner of tonight’s debate: President Donald Trump,” Trump national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement just after the debate ended.
Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, had said earlier in the night that “is time to stop worrying about what the Republicans will say” about any Democratic policy positions.
“It’s true that if we embrace a far-left agenda, they’re going to say we’re a bunch of crazy socialists,” he said. “If we embrace a conservative agenda, you know what they’re going to do? They’re going to say we’re a bunch of crazy socialists.“
So, he said, “let’s just stand up for the right policy, go out there and defend it.”
Coming Up Wednesday:
Ten candidates face off for the second night of Democratic debates in Detroit.
Here are the candidates who will appear Wednesday night:
- Joe Biden, former vice president
- Kamala Harris, U.S. senator from California
- Andrew Yang, entrepreneur
- Julian Castro, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development
- Cory Booker, U.S. senator from New Jersey
- Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. congresswoman from Hawaii
- Michael Bennet, U.S. senator from Colorado
- Bill de Blasio, New York City mayor
- Jay Inslee, Washington governor
- Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. senator from New York
Here’s What Happened Tuesday:
The first batch of 10 candidates met for night one of the Democratic presidential debate in Detroit:
- Steve Bullock, Montana governor
- Pete Buttigieg, South Bend, Indiana, mayor
- John Delaney, former U.S. congressman from Maryland
- John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor
- Amy Klobuchar, U.S. senator from Minnesota
- Beto O’Rourke, former U.S. congressman from Texas
- Tim Ryan, U.S. congressman from Ohio
- Bernie Sanders, U.S. senator from Vermont
- Elizabeth Warren, U.S. senator from Massachusetts
- Marianne Williamson, author
