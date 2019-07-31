(Bloomberg) -- Pete Buttigieg warned his fellow Democrats that Republicans would attack them as “crazy socialists” regardless of the positions they take and, right on cue, President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign leveled just that attack against the candidates who appeared on the Democratic debate stage Tuesday night.

“Same radical Democrats. Same big government socialist message. Same winner of tonight’s debate: President Donald Trump,” Trump national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement just after the debate ended.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, had said earlier in the night that “is time to stop worrying about what the Republicans will say” about any Democratic policy positions.

“It’s true that if we embrace a far-left agenda, they’re going to say we’re a bunch of crazy socialists,” he said. “If we embrace a conservative agenda, you know what they’re going to do? They’re going to say we’re a bunch of crazy socialists.“

So, he said, “let’s just stand up for the right policy, go out there and defend it.”

Coming Up Wednesday:

Ten candidates face off for the second night of Democratic debates in Detroit.

Here are the candidates who will appear Wednesday night:

Joe Biden, former vice president

Kamala Harris, U.S. senator from California

Andrew Yang, entrepreneur

Julian Castro, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Cory Booker, U.S. senator from New Jersey

Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. congresswoman from Hawaii

Michael Bennet, U.S. senator from Colorado

Bill de Blasio, New York City mayor

Jay Inslee, Washington governor

Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. senator from New York

Here’s What Happened Tuesday:

The first batch of 10 candidates met for night one of the Democratic presidential debate in Detroit:

Steve Bullock, Montana governor

Pete Buttigieg, South Bend, Indiana, mayor

John Delaney, former U.S. congressman from Maryland

John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor

Amy Klobuchar, U.S. senator from Minnesota

Beto O’Rourke, former U.S. congressman from Texas

Tim Ryan, U.S. congressman from Ohio

Bernie Sanders, U.S. senator from Vermont

Elizabeth Warren, U.S. senator from Massachusetts

Marianne Williamson, author

To contact the reporter on this story: Jennifer Epstein in Washington at jepstein32@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Wendy Benjaminson at wbenjaminson@bloomberg.net, Max Berley, Elizabeth Wasserman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.