(Bloomberg) -- Affirm, the leading U.S.-based “buy now, pay later” lender, delayed a proposed asset-backed securities sale on Friday after a good portion of it had already been sold to money managers.

A major investor in the top-rated portion of the deal, also its largest tranche at more than $400 million, was said to have backed out at the last minute due to general market volatility that may have led to wider risk premiums than the company wanted, three people with knowledge of the matter said. That AAA slice was almost entirely sold when the transaction was halted, two of the investors said.

The $500 million ABS started pre-marketing, an early but formal stage of the sales process, on March 4. The deal is backed by cash flows from so-called point-of-sale consumer installment loans, including split-pay loans, an option that allows shoppers to pay for a purchase in four interest-free payments every two weeks, according to a presale report from DBRS Morningstar.

“In light of the heightened levels of rates volatility, and consistent with our disciplined approach to navigating a volatile backdrop, we made the decision to temporarily hold off on issuing this transaction at this time,” an Affirm representative said in an emailed statement.

The lender maintains other funding channels aside from ABS, including warehouses and loan buyers, he said.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Barclays Plc, and Truist Securities were lead arrangers on the offering.

Since the start of the year, ABS sales processes have slowed down somewhat and spreads widened slightly due to market volatility, and the spectre of impending rate hikes. The Russian invasion of Ukraine exacerbated the slowdown. Transactions are still getting done, although perhaps at softer pricing levels, market observers said.

The bond is at least the fifth securitized-credit transaction either delayed or pulled in recent weeks as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further upsets capital markets already shaken by impending Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Three commercial mortgage-backed securities transaction were put on hold in recent weeks, including a $1.5 billion offering linked to Deutsche Bank’s new headquarters in Columbus Circle in New York City. On Feb. 24, Fannie Mae also delayed a scheduled deal backed by residential mortgages.

Selling any kind of debt, from junk bonds to asset-backed securities, has grown more unpredictable recently, as steep moves in yields result in more deals getting postponed. It’s a sharp change in markets that for much of the last two years would hand out credit to just about any borrower.

While the pulled deal appears to be related to market volatility, the government has been scrutinizing the “buy now, pay later” model as it becomes more popular with consumers. In December, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordered a market-monitoring inquiry into the top BNPL lenders: Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna, PayPal and Zip.

The regulator said it was concerned about the BNPL model encouraging borrowers to accumulate too much debt, as well as the companies not adequately evaluating what consumer protection laws apply to their products. The bureau also was looking into the companies’ data-harvesting activities, including using shoppers’ payment histories to target specific customers with the help of partner merchants.

Affirm is a fairly new entrant into the ABS market, having only priced its first deal in July 2020. The lack of track record, along with unproven collateral results, may have contributed to investor uneasiness over the transaction, market observers said.

Representatives from JPMorgan, Barclays, and Truist Securities declined comment.

