(Bloomberg) -- Even with stocks sinking and rebounding in a two-year round trip, Wall Street brokers are still battling to rake in revenue helping their institutional clients navigate market volatility.

Buy-side spending payments for trade execution and research dropped 11% from a year earlier to $5.9 billion in the 12 months through the early part of the second quarter of 2023, according to an estimate by Coalition Greenwich. That marked a second straight year of double-digit declines and the lowest haul in the firm’s data history since 2011.

Chalk it up to lower commissions and the rise of cheap electronic trading.

With the proliferation of financial technology and easy access to business intelligence, sell-side brokers have raced to reduce fees and woo clients. Since 2011, their revenues from trading and research have shrunk in all but two years, with the total almost cut in half over the stretch.

That’s not good news for an industry contending with higher costs in everything from staying in compliance with regulations to building network connectivity, according to Jesse Forster, a senior analyst of market structure & technology at Coalition Greenwich.

“Brokers no longer really have that pricing power that they used to,” he said by phone. “The overall cost of doing business is generally going up while their revenues are going down and they’re getting squeezed on both sides.”

Costs have been a major focus across the major US banks, with persistent inflation putting pressure on spending. With commissions coming down, brokers serving buy-side clients face the challenge of providing a steady service without spending so much that it outpaces revenue.

For buy-side traders, the most pressing issue is efficiently finding the other side of a trade, according to a fresh study by Bloomberg Intelligence’s market structure analysts Larry Tabb and Jackson Gutenplan. Meeting such liquidity demand “requires technology, connectivity, data and the staff and analytics to assess a desk’s effectiveness,” they wrote.

Trading across Wall Street has become leaner and faster over time thanks to the introduction of algorithms, technology and machine learning. Electronic trading continues to rise, cutting costs and the need to rely solely on humans to execute a stock order. The firms with bigger pocket books are more likely to trade via electronic means, according to Coalition Greenwich.

“Unlike lower commission-paying firms that may struggle to pay brokers for research and other services, higher-paying firms are better able to trade electronically at lower rates,” Forster wrote in the report.

Nevertheless, skilled traders are still in demand for larger or more complex orders, where human intervention is sometimes necessary to source liquidity, he said.

The Coalition Greenwich analysis was based on interviews with 235 buy-side equity traders during the first half of 2023.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.