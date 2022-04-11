(Bloomberg) -- U.K. large-cap stocks offer investors one of the best hedges against rising bond yields, especially if the moves become more aggressive, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Strategists including Mislav Matejka reiterated an overweight call on the FTSE 100 on Monday, saying that the gauge of U.K. bluechips could be a relative outperformer amid continued bond market repricing. U.K. stocks look cheap compared to those in other developed markets and also offer among the highest dividend yields globally, they said.

“The U.K. market didn’t really benefit from the move lower in yields in the first place, so it might not fare too badly when yields are picking up,” the strategists wrote in a note. Following years of underperformance, FTSE 100 valuations are favorable even when excluding banks and energy, they said.

Global stocks declined on Monday as bond yields gained, driven by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to hike rates in order to rein in rising prices. Ten-year yields climbed through 2.75% for the first time since March 2019.

The FTSE 100 index was down 0.5% at 10:15 a.m. in London, but remains up 3.4% year-to-date compared with a more than 6% drop for the MSCI World Index. The U.K.’s gauge has benefited from its high exposure to commodities stocks, which have rallied this year amid supply concerns, and so-called value stocks, which have come back into favor as bond yields rise.

Matejka said that his overweight stance on U.K. equities -- which he upgraded in November -- has faced “numerous pushbacks” amid the squeeze on British consumers as inflation accelerates. Still, he noted that U.K. large caps have “very little exposure to the U.K. itself” and that prior Bank of England tightening cycles haven’t been a problem for the benchmark.

JPMorgan remains more upbeat on U.K. large caps than smaller companies. Domestic sectors like homebuilders are likely to come under pressure as the BOE raises rates, the strategists said. “We continue to believe that overweight FTSE 100 versus FTSE 250 is a good trade.”

