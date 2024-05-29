(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley Investment Management is increasing exposure to Chinese stocks on cautious optimism that share buybacks spurred by the government will help boost prices.

China’s state-owned enterprises have been some of the country’s best stock performers in the past year after an official campaign to increase their valuations by improving metrics such as return on equity. That spurred anticipation that buybacks and dividends will rise, including in the private sector, and has prompted Morgan Stanley IM to reduce its underweight on the shares.

“Government support through the share buyback and dividend payments could help improve shareholder value in China,” said Jitania Kandhari, deputy chief investment officer for solutions and multi-asset at Morgan Stanley IM, likening them to recent governance reforms in Japan and South Korea that have boosted stock prices in those countries. “This could support the market” along with very cheap valuations, she said.

The New York-based firm with $1.5 trillion of assets under management had been pessimistic on Chinese stocks for three years amid concern about the country’s economy and high debt levels. Kandhari said although the firm reduced its underweight, it is still not overweight, noting that the current fiscal stimulus is much smaller in terms of size and impact compared to past packages.

“We did increase some exposure,” she said, though declined to say which stocks she has purchased. “Structural issues remain, and from a structural perspective, we only like certain companies in the hard science space, and green investments that are supported by the government and are needed to enhance the productivity of the economy.”

Read: IMF Lifts China Growth Forecast to 5% Citing Fast 2024 Start

The blended overseas equity fund Kandhari manages has returned 11% this year, outperforming almost nine out of every 10 peers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Its top holdings as of March 31 included Despegar.com Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Kandhari also predicted that investors will buy into the broader emerging-markets asset class more aggressively once it starts outperforming, as has been the case in past bull runs. But that isn’t happening yet — the MSCI Emerging Markets Index has risen 6% year to date, compared with a gain of 11% by the S&P 500.

“There has been a lot of interest in the last couple of years in terms of inquiries for ex-China funds. I must say that I find the optimism more in the conversation rather than actual flows,” she said. “If the asset class starts outperforming for six to eight months consistently, I think there will be much more interest.”

