(Bloomberg) -- If you want an example of the cryptosphere’s unrelenting optimism, here’s one: Some investors are still buying the token known as Luna Classic, which has flatlined at near zero in the aftermath of the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin, to which it was linked. Why are some people so willing to buy zombie coins? Bloomberg senior editor Mike Regan and Bloomberg reporter Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou drop in to this episode of Bloomberg Crypto to discuss the motivations of these risk-takers.

