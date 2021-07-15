OTTAWA - After the initial rush of Canadians who bought a second property to escape the city amid the pandemic, there are still plenty of would-be buyers looking to follow in their footsteps.

However, borrowing for a vacation property can differ from the typical home buying process, experts say, with more than your creditworthiness under consideration by the lenders.

A report released by Re/Max in May found that 59 per cent of those who plan to purchase a recreational property in the next year are first-time recreational property buyers.

And while the firm's 2021 recreational property report found prices are on the rise, it also said 22 per cent of those surveyed said lower interest rates have increased their ability to buy.

Donna Murphy, a mortgage agent with TGM The Mortgage Group, says it is important to work with people who are familiar with the ins and outs of cottage properties.

"Make sure who you're working with has your best interest and knows what you're looking for and what your short term and your long term goals are," Murphy said.



