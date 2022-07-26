(Bloomberg) -- Astatine Investment Partners is seeking the sale of its 38% stake in Texas pipeline operator Howard Energy Partners, people familiar with the matter said.

Closely held Howard Energy Partners had $300 million of earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortization, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. The deal is likely to give Howard an enterprise value of about $2 billion, said one of the people.

Funds managed by Astatine bought 59% of Howard’s capital interest in a December 2013 deal. Astatine was known as Alinda Capital Partners Alinda until an April rebranding. The firm said at the time that it would stop investing in the midstream energy sector, which includes pipelines and processing plants, in favor of more environmentally friendly projects.

Astatine didn’t immediately reply to messages left for comment. Howard Energy Partners deferred to Astatine for comment.

Howard operates pipeline and storage assets in Texas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. Those operations include the Neuva Era pipeline, which stretches about 200 miles (322 kilometers) to supply natural gas produced in South Texas to customers in and around Monterrey, Mexico.

The company said Wednesday it plans to double capacity along the Dos Caminos natural gas pipeline network in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford Shale fields of South Texas. Dos Caminos is a joint venture with Eagle Ford Midstream LP.

