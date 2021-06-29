(Bloomberg) -- Bridgepoint, a U.K.-based buyout group, plans to raise about 300 million pounds ($416 million) by listing on the London Stock Exchange, adding a rare private equity stock to the market amid a global rush of initial public offerings.

At least a quarter of the company’s shares will be publicly traded after the IPO, Bridgepoint said in a statement Tuesday. Besides the 300 million pounds of new shares, existing investors also will sell stock, according to the statement. The offering could value the firm at about 2 billion pounds, the Financial Times reported.

The listing comes less than two years after EQT AB, the largest buyout firm in the Nordic region, made its trading debut in Stockholm. The stock has soared more than four-fold since then. Besides EQT, other listed peers in Europe include France’s Eurazeo SE and Switzerland’s Partners Group Holding AG.

JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are joint global coordinators on the offering, with BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. as joint bookrunners. Moelis & Co. is financial adviser to Bridgepoint.

Bridgepoint said total operating income rose to 191.8 million pounds in the financial year 2020 from 144.8 million pounds in 2018. “Significant further profitable growth” has been achieved in the first quarter of 2021, it said.

(Updates to add reported valuation in second paragraph.)

