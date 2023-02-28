(Bloomberg) -- Southern Capital Group Pte, a private equity firm that focuses on deals in Southeast Asia, is exploring the sale of its health-care group, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Singapore-based buyout firm is asking financial advisers to submit proposals for the potential divestment of Qualitas Health, the people said. Southern Capital is seeking as much as S$400 million ($296 million) for the group, the people said, asking not to be identified as the process is private.

Considerations are at an early stage and the private equity firm could decide to keep the asset, the people said. A representative for Southern Capital didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Qualitas offers primary and dental care as well as medical imaging and ambulatory care, according to its website. Founded in the 1990s, the company operates in Malaysia, Singapore and Australia.

The health-care company was listed on Singapore Exchange Ltd.’s Catalist board in 2008 and was taken private by a group of investors led by Southern Capital three years later. Qualitas was exploring either an initial public offering or a sale, Bloomberg News reported in 2015.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.