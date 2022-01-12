(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm TPG Inc. priced its initial public offering at the midpoint of a marketed range, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The firm and one of its investors sold the shares Wednesday for $29.50 each, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information wasn’t public yet. TPG and China Life Insurance Group Co. had offered 33.9 million shares for $28 to $31.

At $29.50 a share, the IPO would raise $1 billion and TPG would have a market value of $9 billion, based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

A representative for TPG declined to comment.

TPG is one of the last big private equity firms to join the stock market, following firms including Blackstone Inc., KKR & Co., Apollo Global Management Inc., Ares Management Corp. and Carlyle Group Inc.

Founded as Texas Pacific Group in 1992 by Jim Coulter and David Bonderman, TPG’s willingness to take massive bets on unloved or risky companies has often paid off. It was an early investor in businesses such as Uber Technologies Inc. and Airbnb Inc.

TPG had $109 billion of assets under management as of Sept. 30, according to its prospectus, an increase from $60 billion in 2016. TPG, which also invests in real estate and hedge funds, has its own SPAC platform.

With 912 employees, TPG has more than 280 portfolio companies based in more than 30 countries, according to its filings.

Coulter owns almost 3.5 million Class A shares, with Bonderman owning about 780,000. Together with Chief Executive Officer Jon Winkelried, they own all of the company’s nearly 230 million Class B shares. At the IPO price, that block is worth about $6.8 billion and will also give them more than 97% of the shareholder voting power in the company, according to TPG’s filings.

The offering is being led by JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital and Bank of America Corp. The firm’s shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol TPG.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.