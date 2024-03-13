(Bloomberg) -- Vista Equity Partners is exploring options including a sale of LogicMonitor Inc. that could value the IT infrastructure monitoring platform at about $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.

The private equity firm is working with financial advisers to gauge buyer interest in LogicMonitor, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Deliberations are at an early stage and there’s no certainty they will result in a transaction, the people said. A representative for Vista declined to comment. A spokesperson for LogicMonitor didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Founded in 2007, Santa Barbara, California-based LogicMonitor provides a cloud-based, AI-powered performance monitoring platform for enterprise IT, managed service providers and small and midsize businesses. Vista acquired LogicMonitor through its Vista Foundation Fund III for undisclosed terms in May 2018.

