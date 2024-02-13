(Bloomberg) -- Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe is exploring a sale of Avetta LLC in a deal that could value the supply chain risk compliance platform at about $3 billion including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

The technology-focused private equity firm is working with a financial adviser to gauge interest in Avetta, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Deliberations are still early and there’s no certainty they’ll lead to a transaction, the people added. Representatives for Welsh Carson and Utah-based Avetta didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 2003, Avetta operates a cloud-based supply chain risk management and commercial marketplace platform for suppliers and contractors. The company last month announced the launch of an OpenAI-powered “risk assistant” that it said will accelerate contractor compliance and safety.

Welsh Carson acquired a majority stake in Avetta in 2018, with TCV taking a minority interest. Norwest Venture Partners remained invested.

Investor interest in supply chain risk management software has boomed after the Covid-19 pandemic put global supply chain vulnerabilities in the spotlight. Avetta competes with firms including ISNetworld and SAP Ariba.

