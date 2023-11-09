(Bloomberg) -- Adevinta ASA’s private equity suitors are progressing in negotiations on a takeover of the European online classifieds company, which is set to be one of the year’s biggest buyouts, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The consortium led by Permira and Blackstone Inc. is in advanced talks on terms of a potential deal and hopes to reach an agreement as soon as next week, the people said. A deal could value Adevinta at more than $12 billion, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Permira and Blackstone had briefly reconsidered their pursuit of the company after the overall outlook worsened and the Israel-Hamas war began roiling markets, Bloomberg News has reported. While they’re now moving forward in the discussions, the talks could still drag on longer or fall apart without an agreement.

Representatives for Adevinta, Blackstone and Permira declined to comment.

Shares of Adevinta have gained about 58% in Oslo trading this year, giving the company a market value of $11.4 billion. Adevinta confirmed Sept. 21 it had received a non-binding takeover proposal from a consortium led by Permira and Blackstone after Bloomberg News revealed their interest.

Adevinta’s biggest shareholders, eBay Inc. and Norwegian media group Schibsted ASA, have expressed support for a transaction. The buyout consortium also includes the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, people with knowledge of the matter said previously.

The investor group are set to finance the takeover with private credit due to the weak state of the region’s leveraged loan market, setting up Europe’s largest ever direct-lending deal, Bloomberg News has reported.

