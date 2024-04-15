(Bloomberg) -- CVC Capital Partners revived plans for an initial public offering in Amsterdam, seeking to raise at least €1.25 billion ($1.3 billion) with its investors in a listing that potentially paves the way for other private equity firms to go public.

The company aims to raise €250 million by selling new shares, while existing holders also plan to sell stock, the firm said in a statement Monday. None of the firm’s active employees are selling in the IPO, according to the statement.

CVC has been working on a listing since at least 2022, with previous attempts buffeted by volatile markets. While a rebound in European IPOs is adding to chances of a successful market debut now, the announcement comes after Iran’s missile attack on Israel that’s raising concern of an escalation in Mideast hostilities.

CVC, one of Europe’s best-known buyout firms, manages about €186 billion of assets and owns stakes in companies including Swiss watchmaker Breitling and Lipton Teas and Infusions, according to its website.

The firm is targeting a valuation of around €13 billion to €15 billion, Bloomberg News reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A rebound in European IPOs after an 18-month slowdown has been uneven. Galderma Group AG, a skin-care company backed by CVC’s private equity rival EQT AB, has soared 20% above its offer price, and Spanish beauty and fragrance group Puig Brands SA said April 8 it would press ahead with an IPO.

CVC-backed German perfume retailer Douglas AG suffered a more disappointing stock market debut, however, having slipped 24% since its March listing. And Spain’s Bergé y Compañía on April 5 scrapped plans to float its Astara unit.

A listing of CVC, which was valued at about $15 billion when it sold a minority stake to Blue Owl Capital Inc. in 2021, will test investor sentiment toward alternative asset managers at a key moment for the industry.

Private equity firms have seen the path to exiting investments heavily constrained in recent years, with inflation, high interest rates and elevated volatility weighing on dealmaking. A slowdown in returns has also made it harder for private equity firms to raise new funds.

Still, CVC has had more success than its peers in this regard. It raised €26 billion last year for the world’s biggest-ever buyout fund and has been diversifying its business into new areas including infrastructure and so-called secondaries, or existing portfolios of private equity fund holdings.

Shareholders that are selling in the IPO include Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte, Kuwait Investment Authority, a wealth fund run by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and certain management shareholders. Blue Owl plan to invest in as much as 10% of the offering, according to the statement, increasing its stake.

CVC plans to use IPO proceeds to fuel growth, including scaling the next generation of its funds, pursuing acquisitions and funding a part of the price tag for its acquisition of a majority stake in DIF Capital Partners, announced in September.

The offering also may encourage other private asset managers to go public. General Atlantic, the investment firm whose bets have included Facebook Inc. and Airbnb Inc., confidentially filed for an IPO, while private credit firm HPS Investment Partners did the same more than a year ago, Bloomberg News has reported.

Stock-market gains for listed European peers such as Bridgepoint Group Plc, Partners Group Holding AG and EQT are also boosting sentiment around a CVC listing.

