(Bloomberg) -- An investor group backed by DCP Capital Partners and Ocean Link Partners is nearing an agreement to acquire 51job Inc. in a deal valuing the Chinese online recruitment company at more than $4 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

The consortium is hammering out final details of a deal to buy the Nasdaq-traded firm for about $61 per American depositary share, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The deal is set to be one of the largest take-private deals for a U.S.-listed Chinese firm this year.

The buyer group, which also includes 51job Chief Executive Officer Rick Yan, could announce an agreement as soon as Tuesday, the people said. A bid of $61 would represent about an 18% premium to 51job’s last closing price and an increase from the latest proposal of $57.25 per share in cash.

51job’s American depositary shares jumped 10% in U.S. pre-market trading Tuesday to hit $57.

In January, the buyout group cut its original takeover bid by about 28% to reflect tighter Chinese regulatory policies that are expected to hit the job market, as well as persistent economic challenges from Covid-19. The consortium has secured financing for the deal, led by Chinese banks, and is negotiating final details with the company’s independent board committee, the people said.

As part of the agreement, Yan, the 51job CEO, will own about 45% of the company, the people said. Recruit Holdings Co., the Japanese firm that ranks as 51job’s largest shareholder, is poised to hold about 40%, they said.

The combined foreign ownership of DCP Capital and Ocean Link after the takeover will be capped at 9.99%, the people said. The structure will help ensure the deal complies with new Chinese rules on data security, according to the buyer group’s January announcement.

Negotiations could still be delayed or fall apart, the people said. Representatives for 51job and the buyer group couldn’t immediately be reached or didn’t have any immediate comment.

Founded in 1998, 51job is one of the biggest providers of human resource services in China, with a call center in Wuhan and a network of locations in more than 30 cities in the country, according to its website. It helps companies and job seekers with services ranging from initial recruitment to employee retention and career development.

(Updates with pre-market trading in fourth paragraph)

