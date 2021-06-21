(Bloomberg) -- An investor group led by DCP Capital is nearing a deal to acquire 51job Inc. in a transaction valuing the Chinese recruitment firm at about $5.3 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

The consortium, which also includes buyout firm Ocean Link and 51job co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Rick Yan, is in advanced talks to buy the New York-listed company for about $79.05 per American depositary share, the people said. An agreement could be announced as soon as Monday, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

A bid at that level would represent a 5.9% premium to 51job’s last close and would be equal to a preliminary proposal made by Beijing-based DCP in September. The deal is set to be one of the largest buyouts of a U.S.-listed Chinese company this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The consortium has secured financing for the acquisition led by Chinese banks, the people said. Japan’s Recruit Holdings Co., which is currently 51job’s biggest shareholder with a 34.8% stake, plans to sell a small portion of its holding and keep the remainder, the people said.

Yan, who owns about 19.2% of the company, is set to increase his stake to nearly 40%, while DCP and Ocean Link will hold more than 20% combined, the people said. Negotiations are ongoing, and the details and timing of the potential deal could still change, the people said.

Representatives for 51job, DCP, Ocean Link and Recruit couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Following DCP’s initial takeover approach in September, 51job formed a special board committee to evaluate the offer as well as other strategic alternatives. In May, 51job said it had received an updated proposal from DCP, which had teamed up with Ocean Link and Yan.

51job, founded in 1998, provides human resources services in China including recruitment, employee retention and other personnel-related assistance. In 2015, it acquired campus recruitment website Yingjiesheng.com.

