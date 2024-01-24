(Bloomberg) -- Apax Partners is seeing private equity investment opportunities come back as valuations decline, according to Co-Chief Executive Officer Andrew Sillitoe.

The buyout firm’s latest fund has made five investments in recent months at an average 25% discount to peer valuations, Sillitoe said. Businesses are getting repriced to reflect the new normal, and public company boards are becoming more realistic on the premium a buyer needs to offer, he said.

“We really have started to see a big uptick over the last few months in opportunities,” Sillitoe said Wednesday in a fireside chat at the IPEM private markets conference in Cannes, France.

Apax dialed back the pace of deals last year in areas like health-care services and tech-enabled services that hadn’t repriced as much, but now sees more opportunities in those areas. It’s more cautious on white-collar services that are more threatened by artificial intelligence, Sillitoe said.

