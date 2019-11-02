(Bloomberg) -- BuzzFeed News published the first tranche of FBI documents related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the 2016 election and Russian efforts to aid Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Many of the documents -- in a package Buzzfeed called “The Mueller Report’s Secret Memos” -- relate to interviews with FBI agents. They’re heavily redacted and feature some of the headline names from the two-year Mueller investigation, including Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney and fixer, and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, both of whom are currently serving federal prison sentences.

In one document, former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon says of Manafort in an Nov. 5, 2016, email to Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, “We need to avoid this guy like the plague.”

BuzzFeed sued the U.S. government through the Freedom of Information Act for the right to see the primary-source information that Mueller’s team didn’t disclose when it published its 448-page report in March. Justice Department lawyers say the material said could run to 18 billion pages.

The cache of reports released on Saturday was about 500 pages of summaries of FBI interviews with witnesses. The process of releasing all the documents will probably take eight or more years.

