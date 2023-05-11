BuzzFeed Says Its Readers Spend 40% More Time With AI Quizzes Than Traditional Ones

(Bloomberg) -- BuzzFeed Inc., the online media company reinventing itself after shutting down its news operation last month, said its making progress in its use of artificial intelligence.

Readers spent 40% more time with its quizzes using AI than traditional ones, the company said in an online investor forum Thursday. Under the Influencer, a game built around a chatbot, garners four times as much use as static quizzes.

The company also projected that its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization would be in the “high teens” millions of dollars in fiscal 2023.

