“Carmageddon” is how the Canadian Auto Parts Manufacturers’ Association describes the likely impact American automotive tariffs would have on the Canadian industry.

Economists, meanwhile, have been no less alarmist and far more specific in several recent reports on the fallout 10 per cent tariffs on parts and 25 per cent tariffs on completed vehicles coming into the United States would have on Canada.

Below, BNN Bloomberg breaks down the key figures from their findings.

 

  Likely impact of U.S. auto tariffs 

Figure  Explanation Source 
 2020  The year when the United States and most of its major trading partners – Canada included – would face recession as a result of a trade war sparked by auto tariffs July 3 report by Scotiabank deputy chief economist Brett House 
 400,000  Reduction in the number of vehicles produced annually in Canada if American tariffs are applied to all foreign auto imports July 4 report by CIBC’s Royce Mendes 
 900,000 Reduction in the number of vehicles produced annually in Canada if American tariffs are applied to just auto imports from Canada   July 4 report by CIBC’s Royce Mendes
 160,000  Potential Canadian job losses from auto tariffs June 18 report by TD Senior Economist Brian DePratto 
 15 Percentage depreciation the Canadian dollar could experience in the immediate aftermath of auto tariffs being imposed   June 18 report by TD Senior Economist Brian DePratto 
 8.9 Percentage decline in Canadian business investment  June 18 report by TD Senior Economist Brian DePratto 