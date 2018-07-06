By the numbers: How American auto tariffs would hit Canada

“Carmageddon” is how the Canadian Auto Parts Manufacturers’ Association describes the likely impact American automotive tariffs would have on the Canadian industry.

Economists, meanwhile, have been no less alarmist and far more specific in several recent reports on the fallout 10 per cent tariffs on parts and 25 per cent tariffs on completed vehicles coming into the United States would have on Canada.

Below, BNN Bloomberg breaks down the key figures from their findings.