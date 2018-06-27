(Bloomberg) -- BYD Co. is building what would be the world’s largest vehicle-battery factory in an effort by the Chinese electric-car maker to increase capacity and help revive earnings growth.

The factory will have an annual capacity of 24 gigawatt-hours when it is fully in use next year, enough to equip 1.2 million BYD Tang electric cars, according to the manufacturer backed by Warren Buffett. Covering 1 million square meters -- equivalent to about 140 soccer fields -- the plant unveiled Wednesday will help meet BYD’s plan to boost its battery-making capability almost fourfold to 60 GWh by 2020.

China’s biggest manufacturer of new-energy vehicles has differentiated itself from other carmakers with its self-sufficiency in battery supplies and strength in battery-production, starting with its roots as a maker of mobile-phone batteries. BYD is also expanding production to sell batteries to other automakers to broaden its income sources after posting profit declines in five of the past 10 years, and plans to spin off the business.

The new factory in the Chinese outpost of Qinghai province will be a fully automated facility, with about 100 robots handling logistics and manufacturing, BYD said.

Rising ownership of electric-powered vehicles in China, where the government has thrown its weight behind the industry’s growth, has spurred the expansion of battery makers such as BYD and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., whose rapid production ramp-up turned it into the nation’s biggest maker of battery cells for electric cars.

Like BYD, the company known as CATL is also building a 24-GWh factory. That’s scheduled for completion around 2020 and help CATL expand its production capacity to 88 GWh by that time. Tesla Inc., which has a gigafactory in Nevada, plans to build another in China.

The Chinese government is trying to consolidate the auto industry and establish a few world leaders among automakers and component suppliers. Regulators are also urging automakers to install batteries with higher energy density and longer range.

BYD looks set to be a strong contender to balance out CATL’s meteoric rise among battery-cell makers, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance. Automakers often have relationships with more than one battery supplier to maintain their bargaining power and BYD’s quality and production capacity make it an obvious contender, BNEF said.

