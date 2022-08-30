(Bloomberg) -- Traders rushed to sell BYD Co. after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. trimmed its stake in the Chinese electric vehicle maker, fearing that the legendary investor may be gearing up to offload more of his holdings.

BYD shares plunged as much as 13% in Hong Kong on Wednesday, the most in more than a month and the worst performance on the benchmark Hang Seng Index. Investor appetite for other Chinese EV makers also soured with Li Auto Inc. and XPeng Inc. sliding.

Berkshire cut its holding in BYD’s Hong Kong-listed shares to 19.92% from 20.04% on Aug. 24, according to an exchange filing after Tuesday market close. That came after weeks of market speculation on Buffet’s plan since a 20.49% stake -- identical to the size of Berkshire’s last reported BYD position as of December -- entered Hong Kong’s Central Clearing and Settlement System last month, an event often seen as a precursor to share sales.

“Investors could interpret this as the beginning of Berkshire closing its position in BYD,” said Bridget McCarthy, a market research analyst at hedge fund Snow Bull Capital Inc. “I would expect arguably one of the world’s greatest investors to take some profits after over a decade, especially on his highest-returning investment, percentage-wise.”

A BYD official, in comments to 21st Century Business Herald, said there’s “no need to overinterpret” the stake sale and added the company’s operations remain normal.

Investors view BYD, China’s biggest EV maker, as a bellwether for the sector. The company reported a jump in profit for the first half of the year as record output and sales shielded it from Covid disruptions and supply-chain pain.

As of Tuesday, BYD was the world’s second-most expensively valued automaker, with its price to estimated earnings ratio below Li Auto and higher than Tesla Inc.

Berkshire first bought 225 million shares in BYD in September 2008 for about $230 million. Since then, its Hong Kong-listed shares have soared over 2,000%.

