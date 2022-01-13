(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

The world economy bounced back from the Covid-19 slump faster than most forecasters reckoned was possible a year ago—thanks largely to record injections of government money. Now those aid programs are getting trimmed or wound down

Britain’s labor market slowed from near record levels of job creation as coronavirus infections surged last month

A panel of lawmakers from the U.K. Parliament delivered a blow to the Bank of England’s effort to launch a digital currency, saying officials have given no convincing reason it’s needed

U.S. consumer prices are likely to extend their eye-popping gains after soaring last year by the most in nearly four decades The December CPI will keep the FOMC focused on upside risks to its preferred inflation measure, and the need to start winding down policy accommodation in short order Fed Governor Lael Brainard said tackling inflation and getting it back down to 2% while sustaining an inclusive recovery is the U.S. central bank’s most pressing task

China’s slowdown probably extended into end-2021, with growth falling below 4% year on year in the fourth quarter, Bloomberg Economics writes China’s steady jobless rate is masking pain in the labor market Ships looking to avoid Covid-induced delays in China are making a beeline for Shanghai, causing growing congestion at the world’s biggest container port

France’s stunning economic rebound may seal Macron’s re-election

Norway’s race to appoint a new central bank governor is reaching a finale mired in controversy at the prospect of a political ally and friend of Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store getting the job

Serbia will probably keep borrowing costs at a record low in the central bank’s first rate decision this year

Italy is working on a spending package that won’t require revising the budget to expand the deficit

There are few signs of a new-year reset for a global economy dogged by a supply crunch, soaring energy costs and ongoing disruptions in the strange conditions spawned by the pandemic

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.