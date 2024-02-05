(Bloomberg) -- Media entrepreneur Byron Allen said he’s begun talks with Paramount Global on his $14.3 billion proposal to acquire the film and TV giant.

“Paramount has responded to our offer and we’re officially engaged,” the 62-year-old mogul said Monday in an interview.

Allen said he ran into Paramount Chief Executive Officer Bob Bakish at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night and the executive told him he was “very happy” he had submitted an offer.

A spokesperson for Paramount declined to comment. The company is controlled by the Redstone family.

Allen, who owns the Weather Channel and a string of local TV stations, made an offer last week to purchase Paramount, which owns the CBS broadcast network as well cable channels like MTV and the Paramount Pictures film studio.

In a letter sent to Paramount and reviewed by Bloomberg News, Allen said he’d finance the deal with a combination of secured and unsecured senior debt and equity.

He’s made bold bids before, including an offer for Paramount’s BET and VH1 channels, but has never completed a deal of this scope. Allen Media Group’s holdings include 22 TV stations, put together in deals exceeding $1 billion.

Allen tried to line up funding in recent months to make a bid for several E.W. Scripps Co. television stations and made a $10 billion offer last year for Walt Disney Co.’s ABC TV network, local stations, as well as the FX and National Geographic cable channels.

In the case of Paramount, Allen is up against David Ellison, the US media executive who owns the Skydance Media film and TV studio. Ellison has held began talks about acquiring National Amusements Inc., the holding company that owns the Redstone family’s shares in Paramount. He is also in discussions about merging Skydance with Paramount.

Paramount’s board has formed a special committee to examine potential offers, according to people familiar with the deliberations. Company Chair Shari Redstone, whose family owns 77% of the voting stock in Paramount, isn’t a member.

Allen is offering $28.58 for each voting share of Paramount, a 50% premium to recent trading, and $21.53 for the nonvoting shares, people familiar with the matter said. Including existing debt, the total value of the deal rises to about $30 billion.

While the voting shares of Paramount have gained since Dec. 7, before reports of Ellison’s interest became public, the nonvoting shares are trading below where they stood at that time.

Paramount voting shares were quoted at $21.88 at 2:26 p.m. Monday in New York, down more than 5%. The more widely traded nonvoting shares were down 2.6% to $14.06.

