(Bloomberg) -- Kuaishou Technology reported a 37% gain in quarterly revenue, after TikTok-owner ByteDance Ltd.’s biggest Chinese rival delved deeper into online commerce and advertising.

Revenue surged to 17 billion yuan ($2.65 billion) for the three months ended March, compared with the 16.9 billion yuan projected by China Renaissance. Net loss widened to 57.8 billion yuan, versus 30.5 billion yuan a year earlier.Kuaishou, the operator of China’s most popular short-video platform after ByteDance’s Douyin, is trying to establish its place among a generation of mega-startups like food delivery giant Meituan and ride-hailing leader Didi. Shares in the Tencent Holdings Ltd.-backed outfit have more than doubled since its February coming-out party, the top performer among recent major Chinese tech listings in Hong Kong.But founder Su Hua’s company, which is expanding beyond its roots in video content, is grappling with an influx of rivals from up-and-comers like Bilibili Inc. to WeChat. Tencent’s ubiquitous social app is venturing into TikTok-style clips, taking a page straight out of ByteDance and Kuaishou’s playbook. Advertising surpassed virtual gifts or tips during live-streaming to to become Kuaishou’s biggest earnings driver last year, while its nascent online marketplace grew several-fold in transactions from a low base.

Read more: Ex-Googler Turns Virtual Gifts Into a $61 Billion Business

Kuaishou’s results are closely watched by investors who fancy a slice of the Chinese social video market before ByteDance’s eventual stock market debut. The world’s most valuable startup is seeking to boost Chinese ad revenue by more than 40% and triple the size of its e-commerce business this year, according to an internal memo.

Having amassed more than 300 million daily users across its domestic platforms, Kuaishou now hopes to replicate its success globally with apps like Kwai and Snack Video. The firm plans to ramp up investment in marketing and content in selected overseas markets, but monetization won’t pay off immediately, Su told analysts in March.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.