(Bloomberg) -- C3.ai Inc. shares surged in late trading after the software company gave a stronger-than-expected annual sales forecast, helped by demand for artificial intelligence features.

Revenue will be $370 million to $395 million in fiscal 2025, which runs through next April, the company said in a statement Wednesday. Even the low end of that range would top the $367.5 million estimated by analysts on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The software company has been introducing products with generative AI, which can create text and images in response to a user’s prompts. That’s helped it benefit from soaring interest in AI by corporate customers.

But it’s been a bumpy ride. C3.ai, which went public in 2020, is also transitioning to consumption-based pricing, which lets customers pay for what they use, from a subscription-based approach. The change has caused some volatility and disruption in revenue growth, and the shares were down 17% this year through Wednesday’s close.

The upbeat outlook help send the stock up as much as 15% to $27.45 in late trading, before settling to a gain of about 6%. It had closed at $23.92 in New York.

Revenue rose 20% to $86.6 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended April 30, beating the $84.4 million estimate. C3.ai posted an adjusted loss of 11 cents, better than the 30-cent loss analysts had predicted.

The report “may help quell concerns over execution and product adoption,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Sunil Rajgopal said in a note. But the number of closed agreements is softer sequentially, which “calls for attention,” he said.

“Though the revenue outlook for fiscal 2025 is ahead of consensus, it appears to come alongside higher operating expenses, likely to be driven by additional sales and marketing initiatives,” Rajgopal said.

