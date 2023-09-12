(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s main air cabin crew union Sitcpla has filed a complaint with the European Commission against Spain for discrimination against flight attendants, the majority of whom are female, according to an emailed statement.

The union says attendants don’t have the same right as pilots and mechanics to early retirement and that cabin crew is the only category of worker in Spain’s airline industry that’s excluded from this benefit. Women make up 75% of the workforce, and the union argues that Spanish rules are discriminating on gender.

A spokesperson for the Spanish government didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

