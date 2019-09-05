(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson will go over the heads of politicians and appeal directly to the public on Thursday in his quest for a general election to break the Brexit impasse. Parliament rejected his first attempt to secure a poll, and is making a law to force him to delay Brexit until Jan. 31 if he can’t get a deal with the European Union. There are growing signs his cabinet is already split over his tactics, especially the expulsion of 21 rebel MPs this week.

Key Developments:

Johnson to make speech appealing for election this afternoon

House of Lords debating bill to block no-deal Brexit until Friday

Splits appear in cabinet over Johnson’s tactics

The pound rose 0.2%

Javid Hopes Rebels Can Return (9:30 a.m.)

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said he wants the 21 rebels expelled from the Conservative Party on Tuesday to be reinstated, though he also added Johnson had “no choice” but to fire them.

Javid’s comments follow reports of an argument in cabinet this week in which a group of senior ministers, led by no-deal Brexit minister Michael Gove, demanded that Johnson should give the rebels a way back into the party. The prime minister refused.

“I would like to see those colleagues come back at some point,” Javid told LBC radio. “They are not just my colleagues these are my friends, they are good Conservatives.”

Javid said it was right for Johnson to make Tuesday’s vote -- allowing Parliament to seize the legislative timetable in order to block a no-deal Brexit -- a matter of confidence in the government. Those who voted against it knew the “consequences,” he said.

Swinson Wants Extension Before Election (9 a.m.)

Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson said she wants a general election only after an extension to Brexit has been agreed with Brussels.

She said she believes Johnson wants an election before his exit deadline of Oct. 31 so he can take the U.K. out of the EU without a deal and blame Brussels for the failure to get an agreement.

“He’s frightened of being found out,” she told Sky News. “He’s got an opportunity to go and that great deal he said he could get and get it past Parliament, but he’s frightened to do that.”

Caroline Nokes, one of the MPs expelled from the Tory Party on Tuesday, also said Johnson shouldn’t rush a national vote. “It’s really cynical to try to force through an election,” she said. “The tool we need in Parliament is time.”

Labour ‘Consulting’ on Election Timing (Earlier)

Labour Treasury Spokesman John McDonnell said the party is consulting with its own MPs and other parties over the best timing for a general election.

While some want a national vote once a law against a no-deal Brexit is enacted, others want to wait until after a further delay to Jan. 31 has been secured before going to the country. None of the opposition parties have any confidence that Johnson will keep to his word, he said in media interviews on Thursday morning.

“We have to be the adults in the room,” McDonnell said, after comparing Johnson to a toddler having a tantrum. Labour wants to keep “as much control as we possibly over the date of that election,” he told Sky News.

Earlier:

