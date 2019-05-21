(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May is trying to win Cabinet support for one more attempt to get her Brexit deal over the line. The prime minister is considering tighter customs ties with the European Union to try to win over Labour lawmakers, but the strategy risks angering the more ardent Brexiteers in her government.

Rees-Mogg Says He Won’t Back Deal (10 a.m.)

Conservative member of Parliament Jacob Rees-Mogg said he won’t back May’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill. The pro-Brexit hardliner explained that he only backed it last time to try to get the U.K. out of the EU “broadly on time.”

Speaking on his regular podcast, The Moggcast, Rees-Mogg described May’s agreement with the EU as a “very bad deal” and said there was no point in backing it now that Brexit has been delayed.

“As we’ve already delayed it’s hard to see any point in having a bill which fails to avoid the European elections, fails to get us out on time, fails to get the process going that might have worked with a new leader coming in because Mrs May said if it came in she would go.”

Rees-Mogg joins former Brexit Secretary David Davis in opposing May. Davis told the BBC on Tuesday he had decided not to support her Brexit deal despite having done previously.

Leadsom Is Prepared to Leave With No Deal (Earlier)

Cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom, a Brexiteer, said May will set out “reassuring” alternative arrangements to tackle the issue of the Irish backstop as she tries to get her Brexit bill through Parliament.

Leadsom told BBC radio that while she would rather the government secured a deal with the EU, she would be prepared to leave without one in the fall. She also set out her conditions to keep supporting May’s bill, amid reports there could be Cabinet resignations if the prime minister moves too close to Labour’s position.

Labour wants a customs union with the EU, and while May says she won’t accept a customs union, she’s hinted that she could be open to some kind of close trading pact.

“The key for me will be that it does deliver Brexit,” Leadsom said. “I would define the difference between a customs union and a customs arrangement as being in a customs arrangement you can still write your own trade deals with the rest of the world.”

