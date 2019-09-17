(Bloomberg) -- Cable and communication companies are hiring more women and people of color than they did two years ago, but the industry is still predominantly white and male, with higher turnover and lower rates of promotion among women and minority employees.

Turnover rates continue to be about a third higher for women and minority employees compared with men, according to a 2019 survey released Tuesday from the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications and Women in Cable Telecommunications. The attrition persists despite gains for women and minorities in the boardroom and among top managers, according to the biennial study.

“We know that there is work to be done, but if we don’t measure, we’re just sort of shooting from the hip,” said Maria Brennan, president and chief executive officer of WICT. “While we’re pleased that we saw forward progression, we’re really not done until we see representations that are reflective of our universe.”

The entertainment and communications industries are under increased scrutiny, with movements such as #OscarsSoWhite and #MeToo shining a harsh light on obstacles faced by women and people of color. Representation onscreen and behind the camera is a frequent target for advocacy groups.

The study, administered by consulting firm Mercer and funded by the Walter Kaitz Foundation, determined that if current patterns persist, the number of people of color at the management level won’t change over the next decade -- and those in professional jobs will decline. For women, Mercer projected a slight increase in management and no change at the professional level.

