(Bloomberg) -- A nation riveted by the Brett Kavanaugh/Christine Blasey Ford hearing on Thursday translated into a big night of prime-time viewing for the major cable news networks.

Fox News, CNN and MSNBC registered a combined 77 percent increase in their 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. audiences, according to preliminary data shared by 21st Century Fox Inc. Collectively they had an initial rating of 8.3, suggesting more than 8 percent of U.S. TV households were tuned in.

Thursday’s hearing by the Senate Judiciary Committee was a major national event, with broadcast and cable networks offering gavel-to-gavel coverage. In the morning, viewers took in the emotional testimony of Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party when both were teens. The afternoon session featured the Supreme Court nominee’s fiery rebuttal.

The Fox network also had its first broadcast of “Thursday Night Football.” It generated an 8 percent ratings increase from a year earlier, when it was on CBS, according to the company.

