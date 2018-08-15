(Bloomberg) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corp. agreed to acquire KMG Chemicals Inc. for $1.6 billion including debt in an effort to strengthen its position as a supplier to the semiconductor industry.

“KMG’s industry-leading electronic materials business is highly complementary” to Cabot’s portfolio in polishing pads for chipmakers, Cabot Chief Executive Officer David Li said in a prepared statement Wednesday. “Its performance-materials business broadens our product offerings into the fast-growing industry for pipeline performance products and services.”

KMG shareholders will receive $55.65 in cash plus 0.2 Cabot share for each share of KMG stock. The offer implies a value of $79.50 a share for KMG, according to the statement, a premium of 19 percent over its closing price Tuesday.

Aurora, Illinois-based Cabot expects the deal to add to its free cash flow and earnings in its first year, excluding acquisition and integration-related costs.

The deal is anticipated to close near the end of this year, subject to customary conditions and the approval of shareholders of KMG, which is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jack Kaskey in Houston at jkaskey@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Case at bcase4@bloomberg.net, Tony Robinson, Susan Warren

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.