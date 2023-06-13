(Bloomberg) -- Cadbury Nigeria Plc says a unified exchange rate in Nigeria is needed to lower the cost of raw materials and level the playing field for companies operating in Africa’s largest economy.

The Lagos-based chocolate maker’s finance chief said the company has been getting only a fraction of the foreign currency it needs for imports like milk and sugar at the official naira-dollar exchange rate set by the Central Bank of Nigeria, forcing it to turn to more expensive sources of hard currency. That creates a mismatch because local cocoa farmers demand payment for the commodity at prices based on the black-market rate, which is 60% higher.

The exchange-rate differential has weighed on the Mondelez International Inc. unit’s business, with earnings in the most recent full year slumping to about half the level of 2019. Unilever Plc and GlaxoSmithKline Plc are among other multinationals with operations in Nigeria that have battled to source hard currency.

“We need one rate because some companies are able to source better from the official channels while some are not getting at all,” Finance Director Ogaga Ologe said in an interview last week, before the ouster over the weekend of central bank Governor Godwin Emefiele, who oversaw the multiple exchange-rate regime. “If the rates are unified it will put all of us on the same playing ground, which is good for competition.”

Market Rally

Investors and companies alike are hoping Emefiele’s departure signals a move away from the multiple-rate regime, which has been criticized by the World Bank and others for hindering Nigeria’s economy. Nigeria’s bonds rallied on Monday after news of his departure, and extended gains after an adviser to President Bola Tinubu told Bloomberg that unification of exchange rates would occur “imminently.”

The central bank under Emefiele propped up the official rate while introducing administrative controls to reduce pressure on foreign exchange reserves and curb inflation. Businesses and residents that couldn’t get hold of dollars from the central bank’s tightly managed official window were forced to turn to the black market, or to buy dollars from exporters on a willing-buyer, willing-seller basis — both more costly options.

Cadbury has been able to source only 15% of its dollar needs from the central bank, Ologe said. Meanwhile, prices demanded by farmers for cocoa beans raised its costs of operations and left its exports of cocoa butter, its main source of foreign-exchange earnings, uncompetitive, he said.

As a result, the share of exports in the company’s overall revenue has dropped to a low of 5% from a high of about 15%, Ologe said.

GlaxoSmithKline’s Nigerian unit has said currency troubles left it struggling to sustain supplies of pharmaceutical and vaccine products, and Unilever Nigeria Plc announced in March it plans to stop production of home-care brands to reduce its need for foreign exchange.

Emirates ceased flying to Nigeria in October because of an increasing pile of earnings that couldn’t be repatriated due to lack of dollars. Airlines have been unable to repatriate $812 million from Nigeria, the highest amount owed by any country to the industry globally, according to the International Air Transport Association.

