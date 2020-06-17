TORONTO -- Cadillac Fairview has updated its smartphone app to provide shoppers with additional tools to safely navigate its 19 shopping centres across Canada as they are allowed to reopen.

The operator of prominent malls such as Toronto's Eaton Centre says its LiVE by CF app improves on earlier software to make it easier for customers who prefer to shop in person rather than online.

Cadillac Fairview says the app for Apple and Android smartphones will also to address the public health precautions that are required to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

For example, the app provides for up-to-date hours for the malls as well as for retailers -- including which ones haven't reopened as yet following public health closures put in place since mid-March.

Provinces are relaxing their COVID precautions in stages and on different timetables, while maintaining restrictions on how many people can gather at a time -- especially in enclosed spaces.

A number of retailers that have locations in shopping malls have either announced plans to close stores or seek protection from their creditors due to the economic impact of the pandemic.