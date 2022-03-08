Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

CAE Inc. has joined the list of Canadian companies distancing themselves from Russia.

The Montreal-based manufacturer of flight and health-care simulators, announced Tuesday afternoon that it is suspending services and training for Russian clients as a result of that country’s invasion of Ukraine.

CAE pointed out that it doesn’t have facilities in Russia; however, it does have relationships with some Russian airlines.

A spokesperson for the company said CAE’s business with Russia is not material, and declined to provide details on its Russian clients or how much revenue is generated from those relationships.

Other Canadian companies that recently suspended Russia-based activity include Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Kinross Gold Corp., Magna International Inc., and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.