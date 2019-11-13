{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Nov 13, 2019

    CAE reports second-quarter profit and revenue up from year ago

    The Canadian Press

    CAE

    CAE corporate headquarters are shown in Montreal, Wednesday, August 10, 2016. CAE Inc. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    MONTREAL — CAE Inc. says its second-quarter profit rose nearly 22 per cent from the same time last year as its civil aviation business led revenue growth.

    The simulator and training company said it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $73.8 million or 28 cents per share for the quarter, up from $60.7 million or 23 cents per share last year.

    Revenue totalled $896.8 million, up from $743.8 million a year ago.

    The growth came as revenue at CAE's civil aviation business rose 35 per cent compared with a year ago to $529.9 million, while revenue at its defence and security business totalled $336.5 million, up five per cent from a year ago.

    Health care revenue was $30.4 million, the same as a year ago.

    Analysts on average had expected a profit of 25 cents per share and $849.9 million in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.