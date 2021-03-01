MONTREAL - CAE Inc. says it has signed a deal with U.S. company L3Harris Technologies to buy the company's military training business for US$1.05 billion.

The L3Harris military training business includes Link Simulation & Training, Doss Aviation and AMI.

CAE says the L3Harris businesses will add experience in the development and delivery of training systems for fighter and bomber aircraft, army rotary-wing platforms, submarines and remotely piloted aircraft.

To help pay for the deal, CAE will raise C$700 million in an agreement with Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec and GIC Private Ltd., a sovereign wealth fund based in Singapore.

CDPQ has agreed to invest $475 million in CAE in a move that it says will make it the company's largest shareholder, while GIC will contribute $225 million.

The closing of the acquisition is expected in the second half of this year, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.